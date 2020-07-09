TDH: More than 1,600 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have identified 1,605 new coronavirus cases and 25 additional deaths in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 57,591 cases of COVID-19 and 710 deaths as of Thursday.
Of the total cases, 57,153 cases have been confirmed and 438 are probable. Of the total deaths, 684 have been confirmed and 26 are probable.
More than 972,000 tests have been administered across the state and 33,609 patients have recovered from the virus.
Health officials have confirmed more than 306 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths in Shelby County.
According to TDH, 12,842 COVID-19 cases and 214 deaths total have been confirmed countywide.
Of the positive COVID-19 cases, 64.5 percent have recovered from the virus. At this time, 4,328 cases are currently active in Shelby County.
More than 147,722 people have been tested for the virus countywide.
The SCHD has released a map showing zip codes with the highest COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population. Currently, the zip code with the highest case count is 38118.
The Shelby County Health Department says there are 6,048 residents in quarantine at this time. In an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, health offices issued a mandatory mask order Friday requiring everyone over the age of two to wear masks in public.
SCHD is offering free masks to residents at multiple locations.
The health department continues to investigate clusters/outbreaks at several care facilities. Some facilities have been considered resolved. SCHD says a cluster is considered resolved after a facility goes 28 consecutive days without identifying a new case.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 25,246 total cases and 305 deaths
- Crittenden -- 799 cases; 13 deaths; 664 recoveries
- Cross -- 90 cases; 1 death; 83 recoveries
- Lee -- 815 cases; 3 deaths; 636 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 265 cases; 3 deaths; 145 recoveries
- Phillips -- 160 cases; 5 deaths; 108 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 64 cases; 3 deaths; 52 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 894 cases; 3 deaths; 866 recoveries
Mississippi -- 33,591 total cases and 1,204 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 85 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 42 cases
- Coahoma -- 215 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 1,818 cases; 18 deaths
- Lafayette -- 437 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 269 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 399 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 89 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 323 cases; 13 deaths
- Tippah -- 144 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 119 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 57,591 total cases and 710 deaths
- Crockett -- 48 cases; 3 deaths; 23 recoveries
- Dyer -- 274 cases; 3 deaths; 122 recoveries
- Fayette -- 346 cases; 3 deaths; 210 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 374 cases; 4 deaths; 267 recoveries
- Haywood -- 108 cases; 2 deaths; 36 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 172 cases; 3 deaths; 81 recoveries
- McNairy -- 91 cases; 1 death; 38 recoveries
- Tipton -- 674 cases; 6 deaths; 505 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.