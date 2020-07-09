Sheriff warns farmers about thefts, tampered equipment

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office is warning farmers to keep a close watch on their fields and equipment. about recent thefts and equipment tampering in neighboring counties.
The sheriff’s office has learned irrigation power units have been stolen and/or tampered with in neighboring counties.
There has been one reported incident in Stoddard County.
The public and farmers are asked to report any suspicious activities on agricultural properties by contacting the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office at 573-568-4654.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.