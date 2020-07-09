Rain chances stay low for the next several days

There is a slim chance for an isolated shower or storm overnight, but most of the area will stay dry and warm. Lows will only be in the lower to mid 70s. Friday looks warm and mainly dry. High will be in the lower 90s across most for the area. Feels like number won’t be quite as hot and they were on Thursday afternoon, but overall still a hot day. We are watching for a complex or two of storms over the weekend. There looks to be a lot of dry time for your weekend plans too. Next week looks even hotter and drier.