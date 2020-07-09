Perryville youth sport leagues to continue

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - After an umpire and coach tested positive for COVID-19, one heartland town is deciding if they should cancel the season or keep things going.
Perryville City Administrator Brent Buerck said they heard from parents, and the youth baseball and softball league is still on.
Buerck said there will be some modifications, like getting help from parents to keep up with social distancing inside the dugout, coaches can invite non-roster kids to play if they don’t have enough on the team that day and there won’t be a crowned champion this year.
Buerck said they just want to help kids stay active during the pandemic.
“We’re trying to find a balance between a COVID life and an active life and kids need to get active and want to get active and the parents have told us they want their kids active. So allowing this sandlot style of Little League play will ensure the kids can do that if they want to,” he said.
Buerck said if you want to remove your child from the league, you have until July 12.
