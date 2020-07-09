Perry Co. Memorial Hospital on-duty ER physician was asymptomatic, tested positive for COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Hospital leaders say an on-duty ER physician tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from Patrick Carron, president/CEO at Perry County Health System, the physician tested positive on Friday, July 3 and was asymptomatic.
He said the doctor was tested because another physician, who was off-duty at the time, had tested positive.
The asymptomatic physician was placed in full personal protective equipment to protect patients and staff. According to Carron, as soon as possible, the physician was relieved of their duties and quarantined.
He said the physician staffing company was contacted to find a replacement physician.
According to the hospital, the employee symptom tracker and staff exposure control plan immediately alerted leadership. Each individual’s exposure was evaluated by the chief medical officer and infection prevention nurse to determine the risk of transmission. Depending on the level of risk and as a precaution, specific action plans for all exposed were made and followed.
Carron said as the information was communicated to the healthcare team, a third emergency room physician stated they would not report to their next two ER-scheduled shifts, and later resigned indefinitely.
Because of this, he said the hospital had a staffing shortage. He said because PCMH operates with single ER physician coverage, there was more of a problem.
In total, he said PCMH has six to seven ER physicians covering the ER 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.
“Losing three of these providers at once, thrusts the emergency department into ‘crisis mode’ for physician coverage,” he said in the statement.
According to Carron, PCMH continues to monitor all patients and staff who enter the facility with screenings protocol, as well as temperature checks. In addition, he said staff monitor symptoms and report any concerns to the infection prevention nurse.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.