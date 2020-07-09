Paducah, Ky. man facing charges after he was found with stolen gun from Cape Girardeau

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after police say he had a stolen gun during his arrest.
Austin W. Draffen, 20, of Paducah, was charged with receiving stolen property - firearm.
According to deputies, he was charged on June 13, 2020 with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, drug offenses and fleeing and evading police.
On June 13, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested Draffen. They say he had a loaded 9mm handgun at the time of his arrest. He is prohibited from possessing a handgun due to multiple prior felony convictions.
Through the investigation, deputies learned the handgun was stolen out of Cape Girardeau in late 2017. The owner reported the gun stolen to Cape Girardeau police, but didn’t have the serial number at the time the theft was reported.
Draffen is being held at the McCracken County Jail on his original charges.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Chaffee, Mo. Police Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force.
