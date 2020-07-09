Murray, Ky. man arrested in connection to road rage incident

By Amber Ruch | July 9, 2020

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a road rage incident.

Dustin Guidry, 20, of Murray, was charged with menacing, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

According to Murray police, on July 6 around 6:52 p.m., they responded to a report of a road rage incident where a gun was shown.

Officers stopped a red Dodge truck driven by Guidry.

While investigating, police say they found a gun in the truck, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Calloway County Jail.

