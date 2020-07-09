MoDOT: Heat wave could cause bumpy roads

“Since it is difficult to know where or when a pavement blow-up will happen, our maintenance staff continually monitors road conditions on state routes,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark. “When you encounter a blow-up in the road, slow down and report the location to MoDOT as soon as possible so our maintenance crews can make repairs. Remember, never make a cellphone call from behind the wheel. Buckle Up Phone Down.”