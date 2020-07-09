MoDOT: Heat wave could cause bumpy roads

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging motorists to stay aware of road surfaces during hot summer days.
The Department said pavement “blow-ups” are the summer’s version of potholes. They’re created by a combination of moisture, weakening pavement and temperatures consistently reaching 90 degrees or more.
“Since it is difficult to know where or when a pavement blow-up will happen, our maintenance staff continually monitors road conditions on state routes,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark. “When you encounter a blow-up in the road, slow down and report the location to MoDOT as soon as possible so our maintenance crews can make repairs. Remember, never make a cellphone call from behind the wheel. Buckle Up Phone Down.”
They ask that you be alert to MoDOT crews making emergency road repairs. Slow down and move over for maintenance workers and other emergency personnel.
