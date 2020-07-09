Mo. officials release CARES Act funding ‘toolkit’ for local governments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Federal funding was made available to state and local governments for COVID-19-related expenses.
The money was provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
To help local governments, Missouri officials created an online toolkit to help with the process of budgeting and decision-making related to testing strategies, contact tracing, personal protective equipment needs and more.
On May 21, Governor Mike Parson announced the state’s testing plan, which focused on three main strategies: box-in outbreaks, sentinel testing and community sampling.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the average daily PCR testing performed in the state increased by 665 percent since April 20.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.