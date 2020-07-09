Mask requirements put in place in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting on July 10, masks are required in city facilities.
“Wearing a mask is not that difficult to do,” Mayor Box Fox said.
Mayor Fox said the reason for this new mask requirement is to protect city employees.
“If part of your staff is positive, then you have to quarantine everybody who was there with them and eventually you’re not going to have enough staff to run the facilities,” Mayor Fox said.
This new mask requirement will be enforced in all city-operated buildings. There are some exceptions when outside.
Masks won’t be required at aquatic facilities or for people engaging in physical activity, but it’s highly recommended when entering the property.
John McGowan no longer exercises at the Osage Center because he wanted to reduce his exposure to people.
“I don’t think it’s a bad thing. Indoors, the COVID’s spreading so much and with the spike we’ve seen in cases, I think it’s a good idea,” McGowan Said.
Chris Goeke said he supported the idea as well.
“I think it’s a great idea, I totally support the city,” Goeke said.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board is drafting an order to issue mandatory face coverings to all residents in the county and are in the beginning stages of it.
“If the county goes to some kind of mandatory mask thing later by the health department, I think that would help too,” Mayor Fox said.
This county-wide order has not been officially created or approved yet.
The Health Board plans to draft the order as soon as possible.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.