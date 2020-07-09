Mask, face coverings to be required in Cape Girardeau city facilities

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau will require visitors to city facilities to wear a mask of face coverings beginning Friday, July 10.
According to the City, the measure is to make the environment safer at facilities.
In addition to face coverings, some departments will be closed to walk-in visitors. The public is asked to call ahead or check the city’s website for the late information on hours of operation.
Masks will not be required in aquatic or outdoor facilities. Those engaged in fitness activities will also not be required to wear a mask, but will likely need to keep one on hand if they plan to use other services at the facility.
The following are city-operated buildings requiring the public to wear face masks or covering:
- City Hall
- Parks & Recreation buildings: Osage, Arena, Shawnee, 4H, SportsPlex, Jaycee Golf,
- Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
- Fire Department (closed to visitors as of July 7)
- Police Department
- Public Works Department facilities (by appointment only as of July 13)
- Municipal Court
The following is the policy for each of the Parks & Recreation buildings/facilities:
- A.C. Brase Arena: Masks are required when conducting business at the Parks & Recreation Main Office, or when renting the facility for private functions. This also applies to the 4-H Exhibit Hall.
- Cape Splash & Central Municipal Pool: Masks are not required nor allowed in the water, but highly recommended when entering the property at the gate around others.
- Jaycee Municipal Golf Course: Masks are required when conducting business in the Pro Shop. Masks are not required while out on the course.
- Osage Centre, Shawnee Park Center & SportsPlex: Masks are required when conducting business at the front desk or office, while being a spectator and when renting a facility for private functions. Masks are not required while playing sports or exercising in a fitness room or in a group fitness class. Masks will not be required in any designated eating areas, but will be required while in concession lines and when ordering.
- Shawnee & Arena Park Sports Complex (outdoor ballfields): Masks are not required, but highly recommended.
For more information on the Parks & Recreation policy, contact the facility directly or the Parks & Recreation Main Office at 573-339-6340.
