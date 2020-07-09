Man injured in single car Graves County Crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Michael E. Rowland, 38 of Benton was injured in a single car crash in Graves County on July, 9.
The crash happened on KY 131 near Trace Creek Baptist Church.
When deputies arrived, they discovered that Rowland had been headed southbound on KY 131 in a 1998 Chevrolet pick-up truck.
For unknown reasons, he crossed into the northbound lane of KY 131 and then ran off of the east shoulder of KY 131.
Rowland ran through the a yard and struck two trees with the front of his car.
The force of the impact trapped Rowland in the car.
The residents at the as well as other drivers and deputies helped Rowland until he could be removed from the car.
They were able to move pieces of the interior of the truck off of Rowland so he could breath easier.
Rowland was removed from his car by the Mayfield Fire Department.
He was taken from the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS to the Trace Creek Baptist Church parking lot where he was flown by Air Evac to an area hospital.
Rowland was wearing a seat belt and his air bag did deploy.
Captain Jeremy Prince is continuing to investigate the collision.
He was assisted by Chief Deputy Sheriff Davant Ramage, the Mayfield Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS and the Clear Springs Fore Department
