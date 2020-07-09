Man arrested for police chase through construction zone, hitting patrol car

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kevil, Kentucky man is facing charges in Illinois and Kentucky after a chase through both states.
Just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, Ballard County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a driver on active arrest warrants on U.S. 60 near Barlow, Ky.
Deputies said the driver would not stop, and began driving erratically and recklessly to get away from authorities.
The driver, identified as Lance T. Dakin, 31 of Kevil, then traveled north on U.S. 51 in Wickliffe.
Dakin continued to speed away from deputies through an active construction zone on the Ohio River Bridge.
Deputies said Dakin drove dangerously close to workers.
As Dakin’s vehicle crossed the bridge into Illinois, a Cairo Police officer attempted stop the suspect’s vehicle, but Dakin rammed into the patrol car.
The officer’s vehicle received extensive damage. It is unknown if the officer was injured.
Dakin continued to drive through Cairo before getting out of the vehicle near the edge of a river and trying to escape into the water.
Cairo officers were able to arrest Dakin in the river.
Dakin is facing multiple charges in Illinois and Kentucky.
He was initially wanted on two firearm and drug charges warrants and for parole violation.
