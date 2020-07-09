Ill. Dept. of Public Health announces 1,018 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,018 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, July 9.
This includes 20 additional deaths.
Currently, the health department has a total of 150,450 cases, including 7,119 deaths.
A total of 1,878,756 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
As of Wednesday night, 1,507 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 317 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients were on ventilators.
