Ill. Dept. of Public Health announces 1,018 new confirmed cases of COVID-19
The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois on Thursday, July 9. (Source: Illinois Department of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | July 9, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 3:12 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,018 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, July 9.

This includes 20 additional deaths.

Currently, the health department has a total of 150,450 cases, including 7,119 deaths.

A total of 1,878,756 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.

As of Wednesday night, 1,507 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 317 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients were on ventilators.

