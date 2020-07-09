Hot and humid conditions with isolated storms possible.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. Most of the area is seeing mostly sunny skies at this time. We will begin to see clouds and isolated thunderstorms develop later this afternoon. A few storms could produce frequent cloud to ground lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Outside the storms it will be very hot. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 90s with the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees.
A mid level disturbance will move through the area after midnight. There is a slight chance for a few storms developing with this system moving through the area during the morning hours tomorrow. Friday looks to be mostly sunny with a slight chance of a pop up storm.
Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 70s. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.
We will see a chance of storms on Sunday followed by a significant warm up next week. Highs by the end of next week will likely reach the middle to upper 90s with the heat index approaching 110 degrees.
