Hot and humid conditions with isolated storms possible.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. Most of the area is seeing mostly sunny skies at this time. We will begin to see clouds and isolated thunderstorms develop later this afternoon. A few storms could produce frequent cloud to ground lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Outside the storms it will be very hot. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 90s with the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees.