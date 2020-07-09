Health Dept. Encouraging Covid19 Screenings

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
The Mississippi County health department wants local employers to crack down on the screening of employee’s and the wearing of masks in their businesses to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“We really encourage all of our employers, our businesses here in the county and even in the surrounding county to screen their employee’s. says registered nurse Rebecca Tinnin. She believes as we are coming upon flu season and students will be going back to school next month, now is the time to screen workers and add personal protection equipment to your daily routine.
“Because as people come in and start their work day, if they are around their other fellow co workers they can definitely expose their co workers if they’re sick and they don’t even know it.”
She says as more people are going out in public and relaxing on the CDC guidelines, now is the time to take even more protective precaution.
“If you are going into a public place. If you are going to pick up food in a public restaurant. Just wear that mask because you’re not only going to protect yourself but your also protecting others out there too.” She says people must continue to take the coronavirus seriously and properly wear your maske, to stop it from spreading.
“When you’re wearing a mask, make sure that you have both loops over your ears. You want it covering your nose and your mouth. And you want it to fit snug.”
Because swhen your protecting yourself from the virus, your also protecting others.
“We definitely want people to start taking this seriously, wearing your mask, and doing everything that you can to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
The Mississippi County health department is open to treat and help those who feel sick, or have questions about the corona virus.
