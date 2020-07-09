Graves County COVID-19 cases increase to 280

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department is reporting a total of 280 COVID-19 cases in the county, that is an increase of 21.
“Treat other people like they are contagious because they just might be.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
So when we are out, let’s take proper precautions to protect ourselves and others! Stay calm and be kind.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
