Gov. Parson to discuss education in Mo. during pandemic recovery
Gov. Parson said he will address education in Missouri while the state recovers from the pandemic. (Source: Governor Mike Parson/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch | July 9, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 10:46 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a news briefing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.

He will discuss Missouri education while the state recovers from COVID-19. Joining him will be: Commissioner Zora Mulligan with the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development and Director Dr. Randall Williams with the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Missouri cases.

As of Wednesday, July 8, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 25,204 total cases of COVID-19.

There have 694 total hospitalizations and 1,046 deaths attributed to the virus.

Currently, 442,340 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 and 47,496 have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

