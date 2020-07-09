Gov. Parson to discuss education in Mo. during pandemic recovery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a news briefing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.
He will discuss Missouri education while the state recovers from COVID-19. Joining him will be: Commissioner Zora Mulligan with the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development and Director Dr. Randall Williams with the Department of Health and Senior Services.
As of Wednesday, July 8, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 25,204 total cases of COVID-19.
There have 694 total hospitalizations and 1,046 deaths attributed to the virus.
Currently, 442,340 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 and 47,496 have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
