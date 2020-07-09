Gov. Beshear to announce new mandatory COVID-19 requirements in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear said he will be announcing new mandatory health requirements to combat COVID-19 in Kentucky on Thursday, July 9.
The announcement will be made at 3 p.m. during the governor’s weekly COVID-19 briefing.
The new requirements come after Kentucky recorded a second-straight day of increased COVID-19 cases.
State health officials reported 402 new cases on Wednesday and 371 on Tuesday. These are two of the highest days of daily cases Kentucky has seen since the first case on March 6.
Currently, 17,919 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19, including 608 deaths and 4,912 recoveries.
