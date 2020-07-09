Friends, family protest what they believe was wrongful conviction in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Friends and family of a man convicted of murder 20 years ago gathered at the courthouse to protest.
Willekis Dorsey was convicted of first-degree murder 20 years ago. His friends and family gathered at the Scott County courthouse on Thursday, July 9 because they believe he was wrongfully convicted, and that there is more than enough evidence to support it.
“What I see here today is more of a family support, that we’re bigger than what they say we are out here,” David Robinson said. “Our lives matter, innocent lives matter, but the whole point is together to get the facts out there, because facts support themselves.”
David Robinson, one of the organizers of the event, spent 18 years behind bars for the same conviction. He was exonerated in 2018.
