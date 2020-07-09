First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Our hot, humid July weather is set to continue for the next couple of days, before we get a brief break in the heat and humidity over the weekend. One subtle change to our pattern for the next few days will be a switch to slightly stronger northwest winds aloft. This means that there is a better opportunity for a storm complex or two moving in from our northwest at some point. And it also means a slightly better chance of severe storms….as winds aloft will be a bit stronger and storms more organized. Having said this, the actual chance of showers/storms is expected to remain relatively low for the next few days.
Over the weekend a stronger upper disturbance will move through from the northwest…pushing a weak cold front through the Heartland. It looks like this will happen on Sunday. So we’ll include a better chance of a passing thunderstorm on Sunday….as well as a bit of heat and humidity relief for a couple of days. Right now it looks like Sunday and Monday will actually be relatively pleasant with dew points and temps dropping just slightly. However…longer term the pattern shows another upper ridge developing east from the plains into the Mississippi Valley by the end of next week. This will bring another period of hot, humid and mostly sunny ‘heat wave’ weather.
