First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Our hot, humid July weather is set to continue for the next couple of days, before we get a brief break in the heat and humidity over the weekend. One subtle change to our pattern for the next few days will be a switch to slightly stronger northwest winds aloft. This means that there is a better opportunity for a storm complex or two moving in from our northwest at some point. And it also means a slightly better chance of severe storms….as winds aloft will be a bit stronger and storms more organized. Having said this, the actual chance of showers/storms is expected to remain relatively low for the next few days.