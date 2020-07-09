First Alert: Sizzling summer heat continues

(KFVS) - Today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s, with feel like numbers higher.
Afternoon pop-up thunderstorms and showers could provide a temporary relief from the heat and humidity.
More isolated showers and storms are possible late tonight into early Friday. A few storms could be strong.
Chances for storms are low.
The weekend will be hot and humid with more chances for scattered storms.
Sunday and Monday there will be slight break from the heat after a weak cold front passes through the Heartland.
By the end of the week, there will be another stretch of hot and humid conditions.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.