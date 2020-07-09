Eight more COVID-19 cases reported in Bi-County area

By Ashley Smith | July 9, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 4:10 PM

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson County region..

Three residents in Franklin County and Five residents in Williamson County tested positive for the virus.

There have been a total of 142 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 40 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 84 have recovered in Williamson County and 16 have recovered in Franklin County.

