Eight more COVID-19 cases reported in Bi-County area

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson County region..
Three residents in Franklin County and Five residents in Williamson County tested positive for the virus.
There have been a total of 142 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 40 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 84 have recovered in Williamson County and 16 have recovered in Franklin County.
