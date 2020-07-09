Disappearance of Carterville man under investigation

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is asking the public to come forward with any information in the disappearance of a Carterville, Ill. man.
Daniel “Danny” Crosby, 25, was reported missing on March 18 in Carterville, Ill.
Family and friends had not had any contact with Crosby since Feb. 27 when he was in Pana, Ill.
Pana is approximately 30 miles north of Vandalia.
According to ISP investigators, Crosby’s last known location was near the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Pana during the early morning hours of Feb. 27.
Anyone with information about Crosby’s whereabouts is asked to contact ISP at 217-782-4750.
