City of Jackson PD to modify police response due to COVID-19 increase

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Until further notice, the Jackson Police Department will be modifying their police response for the department due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.
For non-emergency calls, like crimes that already occurred, with no suspect present, and no immediate threat, a police officer will take police reports over the telephone instead of a physical response.
Officers will still respond to emergency calls in person, where a crime is in progress and when someone is in danger.
They are encouraging residents to call the Police Department instead of physically coming to the Station.
Those that do come to the Police Department, should wear a mask in the lobby.
The non-emergency phone number for the Jackson Police Department is 573-243-3151.
Please still call 911 for emergency services.
Callers should inform dispatch if they believe they or someone else at the scene or residence are experiencing flu or COVID-19 symptoms, so the first responders can take the appropriate precautions when responding.
The Police Department will also be suspending group tours, public meetings at the police department, and any non-criminal fingerprinting services.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.