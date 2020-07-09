City of Jackson launches web app for utility bills, news releases

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is launching a free web app to add a more consumer-friendly social communication tool to the City’s public information systems.
The app can be used for utility bills, and will show news releases, the city’s Facebook page, and the City of Jackson website.
It will feature the following:
- Posts that include information to help assist customers. like social media announcements.
- Videos which can be informational and instructional.
- Files which could include written information, such as timely information about the COVID-19 Virus and how to protect yourself.
- Alerts or notifications which can be time-sensitive information such as water main breaks, electric outages, or road closures. (Residents will have the option to be notified when these alerts are released. The alerts can arrive as a push notification on the phone or by a text alert. These would be similar to the weather alerts that some apps now use.)
- Links to official meeting schedules and agendas
- City employment opportunities
- Public safety alerts
- Recreation opportunities in the City Parks
- A future event calendar which includes events the City of Jackson has organized or events where outside organizations have applied for and received a Special Event Permit.
“After several months of planning and coordination with an app developer, various city departments, integration testing with city systems, and a small sample group, I am pleased to announce that our new web app will improve the delivery of City news, boost government visibility, and make the City more reachable to the residents of Jackson.” said Mayor Dwain Hahs. “Our goal is that a more consumer-friendly social media tool will enable the City to expand the reach of our communication efforts.”
The City partnered with developer DeLaPorte & Associates, Inc., of Dallas, Texas, to designed the app at no charge.
The developer also offers the notification feature at a small fee to the City.
There is no charge to the app user and the your phone number cannot be used for any other purpose.
“This app is a must-have for Jackson residents, visitors, and professionals. Because technology is certainly a large and essential part of our everyday activities, arrival of this new tool is great news for everyone here Jackson,” said Hahs. “It is our hope the new app will continue to grow and that we can further increase access to local government and the Jackson community. We are always looking to centralize information and resources for our customers.”
To download the app:
Android
- Launch “Chrome” app.
- Type in https://cityofjacksonmissouri.notifyrightnow.app/.
- Tap the menu icon (3 dots in upper right-hand corner) and tap Add to home screen.
- Enter a name for the shortcut and then Chrome will add it to your home screen.
iPad or iPhone
- Launch “Safari” app. This does not work from the “Chrome” app.
- Enter https://cityofjacksonmissouri.notifyrightnow.app/ into the address field. Tap “Go.”
- Tap the icon featuring a right-pointing arrow coming out of a box along the top of the Safari window to open a drop-down menu.
- Tap “Add to Home Screen.” The Add to Home dialog box will appear, with the icon that will be used for this website on the left side of the dialog box.
- Enter the name for the shortcut using the on-screen keyboard and tap “Add.” Safari will close automatically and you will be taken to where the icon is located on your device’s home screen.
Frequently asked questions can be found at https://notifyrightnow.com/faq#home.
Please email info@jacksonmo.org with questions or technical issues about the web app.
For more information about the app, please contact Mayor Dwain Hahs at (573) 243-3568, ext. 2013.
