Chris Lane no longer headlining at Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jaycees announced on Thursday, July 9 another change to the entertainment lineup for the 68th Sikeston Bootheel Rodeo.
Country star Chris Lane will no longer headline at the Rodeo on Wed., Aug. 5.
Chris Lane is said to be pulling out due to unforeseen circumstances.
The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors says they are working to find a new entertainment act to follow Wednesday night’s Rodeo.
The rodeo board hopes to announce the new headliner soon.
“The main focus for the week-long event is our actual rodeo,” Travis Deere said, the 2020 Rodeo Chairman. “We know the vital impact our event has on this community and feel an obligation to move forward.”
Tickets already purchased for Wednesday night’s event are still valid for the Rodeo contest.
Deere said the Rodeo will maintain its longstanding policy to not offer refunds unless the entire Rodeo event is canceled.
Tickets for the event taking place on Aug. 5-8, 2020 can be purchased online at SikestonRodeo.com, over the phone by calling 800-455-BULL or in person at the Rodeo box office.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.