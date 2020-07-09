Carbondale police investigating two reports of shots fired they say are related

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating two reports of shots they say are related.
On June 8, around 11:58 p.m., Carbondale police responded to the 200 block of East Larch Street for a report of shots fired.
Police say a vehicle and a house were hit by multiple bullets. There were not reported injuries as a result of the incident.
On June 9, around 1:55 a.m., they responded to the 1000 block of North Robert A. Stalls for another report of shots fired.
According to police, the investigation showed a vehicle was hit by multiple bullets. They said there were no reported injuries in this incident, also.
Currently, police say both incidents appear to be related and has to do with an ongoing dispute between acquaintances. There is not any suspect information at this time.
While responding to the report of shots fired on North Robert A. Stalls, police saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. They said the driver disregarded a traffic control device trying to escape the area.
Police pulled the vehicle over and arrested the driver, 20-year-old Ferontay D. Johnson, of Marion, for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice.
The investigation is ongoing regarding the connection between Johnson and the original shots fired call.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.