Carbondale police investigating report of shots fired; call it dispute between acquaintances
By Amber Ruch | July 9, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 4:48 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired they say was a dispute amongst acquaintances.

On July 8, around 6:09 p.m., Carbondale police responded to the 900 block of North Marion Street for a report of shots fired. They learned unknown suspects fired several shots in the area.

Currently, police say the information indicates the incident is related to a dispute amongst acquaintances.

The suspects were described as two men that left the area in a black, two-door vehicle.

There were not reported injuries or property damage as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200.

