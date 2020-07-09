Carbondale police investigating report of shots fired; call it dispute between acquaintances

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired they say was a dispute amongst acquaintances.
On July 8, around 6:09 p.m., Carbondale police responded to the 900 block of North Marion Street for a report of shots fired. They learned unknown suspects fired several shots in the area.
Currently, police say the information indicates the incident is related to a dispute amongst acquaintances.
The suspects were described as two men that left the area in a black, two-door vehicle.
There were not reported injuries or property damage as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200.
