Cape Girardeau Public Schools re-entry plan for fall 2020 includes online, in-person learning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Families in the Cape Girardeau Public Schools system will have the option of in-person or online learning for fall 2020.
The school district released its re-entry plan on Thursday, July 9. You can click here to read the full plan.
It includes:
- Early childhood programs
- Elementary and middle school academic plan
- Secondary academic plan
- Special education and section 504
- English learners
- Screenings and triage
- General cleaning procedures
- Student transportation
Those wanting to enroll their child in all online learning can click here to fill out an online application by July 31.
School leaders said in-person learning will include some online elements to help transition students to all virtual learning in case the district is required to close in the future due to COVID-19 or another emergency.
They said parents and guardians should look for more information from individual buildings as it gets closer to the first day of school, which is set for Monday, August 24.
