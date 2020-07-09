Cape Girardeau PD lobby to close due to rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in area

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The police department said it would be closing its lobby on Thursday, July 9 due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.
In a Facebook post, the Cape Girardeau Police Department said the lobby would be closed indefinitely to ensure the community’s health and safety.
In addition, they said other procedures would remain in effect:
- Officers will only be field-dispatched to life-threatening emergencies and crimes in progress. Non-emergency calls would be handled over the phone by an officer or the on-duty station commander. You can call the non-emergency business number at 573-335-6621 or report an incident online by clicking here.
- Residents who want to request a copy of a police report can contact the Records Unit via email, if possible: records@cityofcape.org or by phone: 573-339-6307
- All police-related community events are canceled until further notice
- Cape Girardeau Municipal Jail inmate visitation is suspended with the exception of attorney-client visitations until further notice.
