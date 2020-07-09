Cape Girardeau city commissioners to publicly apologize after ‘hot mic’ moment before meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A “hot mic” moment before Wednesday night’s Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning meeting will lead to a public apology and anti-bias and diversity training for city employees.
Two members of the commission can be heard on a live stream provided by the city talking about the Black Lives Matter movement, calling it a Marxist organization and saying its supporters want to get rid of the Constitution.
City Manager Scott Meyer called the comments offensive and inappropriate, and wanted the public to know why they decided to remove the comments from the video of the meeting, which can be watched on the city’s website and Facebook page.
“We took the comments down and separated them from that 2040 discussion because we didn’t want people to go there and be offended,” he said. “Certainly, we have been ok and shared...and I know the comments have been shared, and we haven’t taken those down.”
The meeting actually focused on a plan to move the city forward over the next 20 years.
We asked Meyer if comments like that could set those efforts back.
“It certainly, I think, points to the fact that we have some work to do in our community to involve all and to make sure that we have a good public discourse on all of those issues,” he said. “And the comp plan is just one of those issues, but it’s an important one. And in our comp plan, we certainly do want to include the whole community. Hope it doesn’t set it back, and certainly it’s not our intent to let this or anything set it back.”
When asked if the two commissioners should be removed or if someone should be disciplined, Meyer said he wouldn’t offer a personal opinion.
He said by city and state ordinance, removing a member of a planning and zoning commission requires showing cause and holding a public hearing.
One member of the planning and zoning commission not involved in the comments took to social media to denounce them, calling the comments divisive and pledging to make the commission one that serves and represents all residents.
