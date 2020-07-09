Cape Girardeau city commissioners to publicly apologize after ‘hot mic’ moment before meeting

We are incredibly sorry for anyone hurt or offended by a personal conversation among a few appointed individuals at last night’s Planning & Zoning Commission (meeting below). The personal conversation took place before the meeting commenced. The remarks do not represent the City of Cape Girardeau Municipal Government, its Planning & Zoning Commission, the Cape Vision 2040 land use plan or our ONECAPE values. The City Council and management staff will be discussing diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-bias training for all boards and commissions at an upcoming Council retreat to ensure those who volunteer their time on advisory boards do so in a manner that reflects the ONECAPE values of the City of Cape Girardeau. We value: • Optimize Opportunity • Nurture Equity & Inclusion • Engage & Empower Everyone • Collaborate, Cooperate, & Communicate • Actively Help Others Succeed • Pride & Professionalism • Employee & Citizen Safety The following is the Vision 2040 Hearing and Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. P&Z makes recommendations to the City Council regarding zoning changes, special use permits, subdivision plats, and other development policy issues involving the Planning Services Division of the Development Services Department. The Planning and Zoning Commission consists of nine citizens, appointed by the City Council. Members serve four-year terms. Meetings are held the second Wednesday of the month at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.