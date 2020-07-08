U.S. 45 southbound down to 1 lane at KY 1276 in Graves Co. due to sewage spill

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Southbound U.S. 45 is down to one lane at KY 1276 after a sewage spill.
KY 1276 is closed at the intersection.
This is at U.S. 45 Graves County mile point 20.55 and KY 1276 mile point 2.5 near the old General Tire plant site.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel set up a lane restriction to allow southbound traffic to get around the incident site while the company responsible for the spill cleans the sewage from the road.
The Graves County Emergency Management reported 300 gallons of human waste spilled from a sewage truck when the truck braked for a stop.
According to KYTC, drivers passing the spill site should be aware the smell is intense.
The estimated duration is three hours.
