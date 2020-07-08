Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Williamson County

Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Williamson County
Of the positive cases, 84 have recovered in Williamson County and 16 have recovered in Franklin County. (Source: C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin)
By Ashley Smith | July 8, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 2:51 PM

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of two new cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County.

To date, there have been a total of 137 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 37 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 84 have recovered in Williamson County and 16 have recovered in Franklin County.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.