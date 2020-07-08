Tax deadline nears, no more delays

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The tax deadline is one week away, landing on July 15 as the last day you can file your taxes.
The COVID-19 pandemic deadline was originally pushed back April 15 due to the federal government helping people after many jobs were lost.
Pushing back that deadline did help give relief for taxpayers that were dealing with uncertainties due to the economic impact from the pandemic.
We spoke with H&R Agent Lynette Halter in Jackson who said if you haven't done your taxes yet, it's better to do them as quick as you can and not wait until the last day.
"I find is the people don't have all their documents," Halter said. "So they may not get all their documents before the deadline if they wait until the last two days or so. It's better to come in, find if you need other documents and then you can go get those and finish up before the 15th."
Halter said if you miss the deadline, you will face interest and penalties for both not filing on time and the failure to pay on time.
