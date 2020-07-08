Stoddard Co. Couple tests Positive for Virus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
A Stoddard County couple who didn’t believe they could catch the Coronavirus has now tested positive. They want you to take the virus seriously.
“People please, I’m begging you. If you care about your family and other people out there. If you come across this, quarantine yourself and get tested immediately,” says Stoddard county resident Evelyene Wheatley. At first, she was not a believer in the corona virus. Until she and her husband tested positive.
“I’ve just put it all in Gods hands. I’m positive, but they explained to me that because I’m positive and don’t have any symptoms, because I have a rare blood disease. A negative. And now I’m considered a carrier.”
Wheatley’s husband Clifford also tested positive for the corona virus, yet she doesn’t know how or where they got infected.
“Oh, I say roughly around 7 or 7:30 he started feeling bad. But we had took a motorcycle ride, on that father’s day. Never ever did it cross my mind about this whole covid19 virus thing.”
After taking him to the hospital for treatment doctors first diagnosed him with pneumonia, later, the coronavirus.
“As of today, because they turned the ventilator and the tube, he’s done awesome.”
And she has this advice for others who may not be taking the virus seriously.
“When it comes to something like this, because you can sit there and tell yourself all day long, no this is just a joke. It’s not. It’s not, it’s real. And your going to realize that if you don’t take precaution. And follow the rules and do as your told. Your going to end up in my shoes, just sitting here. Wondering and worrying about your loved one because you cant be up there with them.
Wheatley tells KFVS12 she is currently at home on quarantine until she tests negative for the virus, while her husband Clifford is set to be released from the hospital, early next week.
