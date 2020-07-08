Steel pipes scattered over I-57 northbound in Williamson Co. after tractor trailer overturned

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Steel pipes were scattered over Interstate 57 northbound after a tractor trailer overturned on Wednesday morning, July 8.
According to Illinois State Police, the preliminary investigation showed a truck tractor flatbed trailer hauling steel pipes was traveling northbound on I-57 at mile post 53. For an unknown reason, the driver left the road to the right, overcorrected and the tractor trailer overturned in the northbound lanes of traffic.
The steel pipes were scattered across the northbound lanes.
One northbound lane is currently closed for recovery and cleanup.
The 48-year-old driver from Mt. Olive, Ill. was taken to an area hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries.
