Staying hot and sticky, with more scattered storms

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible overnight, but most of the Heartland will remain dry and warm. Lows will only drop into the lower to mid 70s. Very hot and humid weather expected again on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 90s with feels like numbers ranging from 100 to 105 in many areas. The only way to cool off outside will be under some rain. More isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely. We are watching for more showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night into early Friday. If these storms form, a couple could be strong. The weekend looks hot and humid, with more chances for scattered storms.