2 specials to air on Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a Louisville woman shot inside her home by Louisville Metro police officers is the subject of two upcoming documentaries.
A segment on Breonna Taylor’s March 13, 2020 death will be on The New York Times Presents, a new 10-episode standalone documentary series that will air on FX and Hulu. No date was given for the airing of the segment.
Another special on Taylor is produced in part by Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and the rapper Common. It’s titled “#SAYHERNAME: BREONNA TAYLOR” and will air on the PlayersTV, a digital and broadcast network that launched in March as a platform for NBA players to produce their own content.
“#SAYHERNAME: BREONNA TAYLOR” is scheduled to air tonight at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.