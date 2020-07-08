Southeast Correctional Center organization donates to John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Veteran Food Pantry

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center accepted a $1,000 donation from the Southeast Correctional Center’s Trail of Tears Veterans’ Organization.
Through the organization, offenders raised money by selling foods and services. They then donate the money to various charities. In 2020, they have donated more than $30,000 to causes, including the Healthy Food Pantry managed by the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.
In a letter, the donors said, “Please accept our humble donation to assist in the (food bank) program. Many of our members served both during peacetime and otherwise and share many experiences similar to (recipient veterans). We are adamant about providing support to our veterans in any capacity we are able.”
Medical Center Director Paul Hopkins explained that although the monthly on-site distributions have been postponed due to physical distancing restrictions, medical center staff have volunteered to continue delivering the food to veterans in need.
“In times of crisis, we all work together to take care of each other – especially when it comes to our veterans,” Hopkins said. “This donation has been especially helpful at this critical time, and we thank the Trail of Tears Veterans’ Organization for their service both in the military and through this generous gift.”
