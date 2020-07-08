Reward offered for stolen guitars

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On June 30, two Gibson Les Paul Custom Shop Guitars were stolen from Mayberry Music & Sound in Jonesboro, Illinois.
The video above shows a play by play time frame of the Custom Shop Les Pauls being stolen.
The make, model and serial numbers of the two guitars can be found below.
- Gibson 1957 Les Paul Gold Top Reissue VOS Ser. # 791449
- Gibson 1958 Les Paul Standard Bourbon Burst Reissue VOS Ser. # 89995
Mayberry Music & Sound, Gibson Guitars, and JC Curleigh President and CEO of Gibson Brands Incorporated are offering a $1000 reward for the return of the guitars.
Anyone with information should contact Mayberry Music and Sound.
