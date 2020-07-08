Red Cross has urgent need for blood

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross is holding a two-day community blood drive on July 8-9 in Cape Girardeau at the Show-Me-Center.
Their goal is to get 100 people to come in to give blood for the event.
American Red Cross Account Manager Michelle Johnson says they have an urgent need for blood right now and are down to less than 3% of the population that donate an average of one-and-a-half times a month.
She said it's important they get donations right now, especially since it's during the summer months.
"We get 20% of our blood from high schools and colleges so when their out, we do struggle to meet those hospital needs," Johnson said. "And this fall, we're not sure how or what's going to happen there, so we really do need to make sure that we get as many donors as we can now."
All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies as well.
Also, the athletic department at SEMO donated SEMO Redhawk and St. Louis Blues scarfs for each of the hundred donors.
For more information or to sign up for an appointment, visit www.redcross.org.
