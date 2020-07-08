Protesters demand justice for 15-year-old girl shot, killed in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Protesters gathered on Wednesday morning, July 8, demanding justice for a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed in August 2019.
Madi Robinson was killed on her front porch in a drive-by shooting.
Charges were dropped against the suspect later that year when witnesses decided not to testify.
“We just keep trying to raise awareness of this case,” one protester said. “We want justice for Madison. We want whoever killed her to be in prison. We also want to know what changes are happening, to keep this from happening in the future. So, we want to hold people responsible for what happened...in the institutions of power.”
One other person was also injured in the August shooting.
