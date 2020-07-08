Planned closure of U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road for sewer repairs

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Murray Water Department plans to close a section of U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road at the intersection with U.S. 641/South 12th Street on Thursday, July 9, to allow repairs to a sewer main.
U.S. 641/South 12th Street will remain open, but the right-hand northbound lane restriction on 12th Street will be extended to the north side of the intersection,
This means U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road will be closed to all traffic between Fairlane Drive and South 12th Street.
It is expected to be in place all day Thursday.
The City of Murray Street Department and the KYTC Calloway County Highway Maintenance Crew will be working with the Murray Water Department to facilitate this closure.
