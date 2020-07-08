Perryville Youth Baseball/Softball League to continue with modifications

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Youth Baseball/Softball League in Perryville will continue with modifications.
The city recreation department will to provide the opportunity to play ball as long as they have enough participants.
The Perryville Parks and Recreation Department did a survey.
In the survey, 14.2% of parents were removing their player from the league.
Refund requests from parents removing their players will be processed through 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.
After the close of business on Sunday, July 12, they will no longer issue refunds.
Games will not be forfeited.
Instead, the batting team will lend outfielders to the fielding team for play to continue.
The “borrowed” players will play the outfield positions while the “regular” players play the infield.
Coaches may invite non-rostered players of a similar age and ability to fill a lineup.
For example, this could include siblings of the players, friends from school, visiting family, and/or fans in attendance.
If necessary, teams may play with fewer players than previous rules indicated.
The only caveat is these pick-up players should not pitch unless both coaches approve.
Coaches are encouraged to get extra parents to help enforce social distancing, particularly when the kids are in the dugouts.
There will not be crown league champions but all participants will receive a complimentary day pass to enjoy the Perry Park Center.
