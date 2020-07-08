980 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced 980 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 36 additional confirmed deaths, on July 8.
IDPH is reporting a total of 149,432 cases, including 7,099 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,742 specimens for a total of 1,842,576.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 1 through July 7 is 2.6%.
As of July 7, 1,518 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 331 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
