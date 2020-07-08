Muggy, Mild, and Light Fog

Light patchy fog can be across the Heartland this morning. Smaller areas of dense fog may form in southern Illinois. This will move out by sunrise. Temperatures in the low 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies. Today will be like the last few days, increasing clouds during the afternoon as we heat up with pop-up showers and storms. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main hazards. High temps in the low 90s but feeling more like the upper 90s to low 100s!