402 mew cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Beshear has reported at least 17,919 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 402 of which were newly reported Wednesday, July 8.
“The rising case numbers are cause for concern, so tomorrow we’re going to announce some new requirements that are going to be mandatory,” said Gov. Beshear. “Given what we are seeing across the country with exploding numbers in certain places, my commitment is to make sure that doesn’t happen here, but I can’t do it alone.”
There were six new deaths Wednesday, raising the total to 608 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“That is far too many Kentuckians to lose, and we’ve got to do everything we can to minimize our loss moving forward,” said Gov. Beshear.
There have been at least 451,451 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky.
At least 4,912 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.