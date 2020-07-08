Man facing drug charges after police respond to “shots fired” call

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On July 8, at approximately 5:43 p.m., Graves County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a “shots fired” call in the 2900 block of KY-58 east.
An investigation revealed that Eric Vancura and his girlfriend Mary Smith had been involved in an argument.
Smith claimed Vancura allegedly shot at her, striking her vehicle.
Upon arrival at the scene deputies quickly detained everyone and located approx. two grams of Marijuana, one gram of Methamphetamine, misc. paraphernalia, and four marijuana plants along with a loaded 9mm pistol.
Vancura was arrested and lodged into the Graves County Jail for the drug related charges.
The investigation pertaining to the shots fired is still ongoing.
The scene, search, and investigation was assisted by the Kentucky State Police.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.