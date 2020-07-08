Man arrested after vehicle and foot pursuit in Scott Co.

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Sheriff reports one Scott City man was arrested after a vehicle and foot pursuit.
David Hunt (37) has been charged with the Class D Felony for Possession of Controlled Substance, Class E Felony of Resting Arrest, Class A Misdemeanor of Driving While Revoked, Class A Misdemeanor of Assault 4th, Class B Misdemeanor of Property Damage, and Class D Misdemeanor of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia..
The Sheriff’s Office states that on Tuesday July 7 officers were patrolling the area of State Highway 77 just south of the Kelly Schools when they observed a Maroon Pontiac with improper registration.
Detectives attempted to make a traffic stop when Hunt accelerated at speeds reaching 98 MPH north on Hwy 77.
Hunt tried to make a right turn on County Road 333 but was traveling too fast.
Hunt’s vehicle left the roadway traveling through a residential front yard.
The homeowner was standing in the front yard and had to take action to avoid being struck by the vehicle.
Hunt traveled east through the backyard of the residence when he exited his car and attempted to flee on foot.
A detective quickly apprehended Hunt.
A search of the vehicle found a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine and prescription drug bottles not belonging to Hunt.
Hunt also had a revoked driving status.
He is currently in Scott County Jail on $10,000 cash or surety bond
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.